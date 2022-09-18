Shell's Prelude FLNG off Australia resumes LNG production, shipments

Adds comment, background

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Shell Plc SHEL.L said on Monday it has resumed producing and shipping liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its Prelude floating LNG (FLNG) facility, nearly a month after the oil and gas major and workers' unions reached a wage deal.

In late August, Shell and unions representing workers at the floating facility off northwest Australia reached the deal, ending a long-running strike that had shut down the 3.6 million-tonne-a-year facility in July and halted LNG supplies.

The cargo shipment is the facility's first in two months.

"The enterprise agreement has now been supported by a majority of employees in a formal vote and is expected to come into effect in early October 2022," the London-based oil and gas major said.

