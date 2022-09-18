SHEL

Shell's Prelude FLNG off Australia resumes LNG production, shipments

Sameer Manekar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Shell Plc SHEL.L said on Monday it has resumed producing and shipping liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its Prelude floating LNG (FLNG) facility, nearly a month after the oil and gas major and workers' unions reached a wage deal.

In late August, Shell and unions representing workers at the floating facility off northwest Australia reached the deal, ending a long-running strike that had shut down the 3.6 million-tonne-a-year facility in July and halted LNG supplies.

The cargo shipment is the facility's first in two months.

"The enterprise agreement has now been supported by a majority of employees in a formal vote and is expected to come into effect in early October 2022," the London-based oil and gas major said.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

