Shell's Nigerian subsidiary lifts force majeure on Bonny crude exports

YENAGOA, Nigeria, March 15 (Reuters) - Shell's SHEL.L Nigerian subsidiary SPDC has lifted force majeure on Bonny crude exports, an SPDC spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The force majeure was declared by Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) on March 3 after a "significant decline in crude receipts at the Bonny Oil and Gas Terminal", the spokesperson said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tife Owolabi Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe Editing by David Goodman )

