World Markets
SHEL

Shell's Nigerian subsidiary lifts force majeure on Bonny crude exports

Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

March 15, 2023 — 01:42 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

YENAGOA, Nigeria, March 15 (Reuters) - Shell's SHEL.L Nigerian subsidiary SPDC has lifted force majeure on Bonny crude exports, an SPDC spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The force majeure was declared by Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) on March 3 after a "significant decline in crude receipts at the Bonny Oil and Gas Terminal", the spokesperson said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tife Owolabi Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe Editing by David Goodman )

((macdonald.dzirutwe@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: macdonald.dzirutwe.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.