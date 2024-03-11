Shell's LNG, gas and power trading boss Hill to leave company

Adds details

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Shell's SHEL.L head of liquefied natural gas, natural gas and power trading Steve Hill is leaving the company and his successor will be announced in the coming weeks, Shell said on Monday.

Hill elected to leave the company, Shell said.

