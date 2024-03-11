Shell's LNG boss Hill to leave company

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Shell's SHEL.L head of liquefied natural gas, natural gas and power Steve Hill is leaving the company and his successor will be announced in the coming weeks, Shell said on Monday.

