Shell's Australia unit to buy 49% stake in local wind farm developer

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS

Global oil and gas major Shell Plc on Tuesday said its Australian unit signed an agreement to buy a 49% stake in a local wind farm developer, as it looks to build a low-carbon power generation business in the country.

Shell Energy Operations will buy the stake in WestWind Energy, owned by Germany-based The WestWind Group, for an undisclosed amount, adding to its portfolio a 3 gigawatt project pipeline across Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland.

"This strategic partnership with WestWind complements Shell's investments over recent years across large-scale solar, carbon trading and power retailing, generation and trading," Shell Australia Country Chairman Tony Nunan said.

On Monday, Shell announced its exit from all its Russian operations, including a major liquefied natural gas plant, joining rival BP Plc BP.L in quitting the oil-rich country after its invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

