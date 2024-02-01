Shell's 2023 profit falls 30% to $28 billion, dividend boosted

By Ron Bousso

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L on Thursday reported a 2023 profit of $28 billion, down 30% from the previous year's record as oil and gas prices cooled, still allowing the firm to increase its dividend by 4% and extend its share repurchases.

Shell posted fourth-quarter adjust earnings, its definition of net profit, of $7.3 billion, exceeding analysts' expectations of $6 billion profit but down from a record $9.8 billion a year earlier.

Strong liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading results in the quarter helped offset weaker refining and oil trading results.

Shell increased its dividend by 4% quarter on quarter to $0.344 per share and announced the repurchase of a further $3.5 billion of its shares over the next three months, a similar rate to the previous quarter.

Its share distributions in 2023 reached nearly $23 billion, representing more than 10% of Shell's market value and over 40% of its cash flow from operations.

"As we enter 2024 we are continuing to simplify our organisation with a focus on delivering more value with less emissions," Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan said.

Oil majors' relative share performance https://refini.tv/3vXU0jY

Oil majors' relative valuations https://refini.tv/44JllTK

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.