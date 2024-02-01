News & Insights

Shell's 2023 profit falls 30% to $28 billion, buybacks extended

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

February 01, 2024 — 02:09 am EST

Written by Ron Bousso for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L on Thursday reported a 2023 profit of $28 billion, down 30% from the previous year's record as oil and gas prices cooled, and increased its dividend by 4%.

Shell's fourth-quarter adjust earnings, its definition of net profit, reached $7.3 billion, with strong liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading results offsetting weaker refining and oil trading results.

The quarterly earnings, which exceeded analysts' expectations of a $6 billion profit, compared with record quarterly earning of $9.8 billion a year earlier and $6.2 billion in the third quarter of 2023.

Reporting by Ron Bousso

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

