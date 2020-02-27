Companies

Shelling stops flights at Tripoli's Mitiga airport-statement

Contributor
Ahmed Elumami Reuters
Published

Shelling on Thursday morning forced a suspension of flights at Mitiga, the only functioning airport in Libya's capital Tripoli, airport authorities said in a statement on Facebook.

TRIPOLI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Shelling on Thursday morning forced a suspension of flights at Mitiga, the only functioning airport in Libya's capital Tripoli, airport authorities said in a statement on Facebook.

The airport has come under fire repeatedly during attempts by eastern Libyan forces under Khalifa Haftar to take the capital, where the internationally recognised government is based.

(Reporting By Ahmed Elumami, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((angus.mcdowall@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: angus.mcdowall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets World Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular