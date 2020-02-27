Shelling stops flights at Tripoli's Mitiga airport-statement

TRIPOLI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Shelling on Thursday morning forced a suspension of flights at Mitiga, the only functioning airport in Libya's capital Tripoli, airport authorities said in a statement on Facebook.

The airport has come under fire repeatedly during attempts by eastern Libyan forces under Khalifa Haftar to take the capital, where the internationally recognised government is based.

(Reporting By Ahmed Elumami, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((angus.mcdowall@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: angus.mcdowall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.