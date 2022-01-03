Shell working to resolve unit malfunction at Norco, Louisiana plant

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L on Monday said it was working to resolve a problem with a manufacturing unit at its 230,611 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery.

The company, in a message posted via a community alert, earlier said the Norco manufacturing complex experienced a unit upset and that increased flaring may be visible as it works to restart the unit.

"We are working to understand the issue and will resolve it as quickly and safely as possible," Shell spokesperson Curtis Smith said in an emailed statement.

The Norco plant produces motor fuels and petrochemicals.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru)

