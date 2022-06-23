SHEL

Shell will not pursue development of Linnorm gas field in Norway

Contributors
Ron Bousso Reuters
Nerijus Admaitis Reuters
Published

Shell said on Thursday it would not continue with its plans to develop the Linnorm discovery in the Norwegian North Sea as a standalone gas field.

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L said on Thursday it would not continue with its plans to develop the Linnorm discovery in the Norwegian North Sea as a standalone gas field.

"After discussions between the partners, the Linnorm Licence will not continue to further mature a standalone development concept," Shell told Reuters in a statement. "The partners in the licence will now evaluate alternative ways forward."

The field was discovered in 2005 holds an estimated 31.7 billion cubic metres of gas resources, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate data base.

Shell operates and holds a 30% stake in the field, Norway's Petoro also holds 30% while Equinor EQNR.OL and TotalEnergies TTEF.PA each hold a 20% stake.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Nerijus Admaitis; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHEL EQNR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters