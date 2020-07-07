Shell weighs sale of Convent, Louisiana refinery -sources

HOUSTON, July 7 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L is weighing the sale of its 211,146 barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Tuesday.

Robin Mooldijk, Shell's executive vice president of manufacturing, told employees in an internal message on Tuesday that the sale of the refinery, located 58 miles (93 km) west of New Orleans, was under consideration.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese)

