Shell weighs sale of $2 bln-plus stake in Queensland LNG facilities

By Sonali Paul and Paulina Duran

MELBOURNE/SYDNEY, June 3 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L is considering raising more than $2 billion from the sale of a stake in the common facilities at its Queensland Curtis LNG plant in Australia, according to a sale flyer seen by Reuters.

"Royal Dutch Shell plc ("Shell") is considering a sale of a 26.25% intrest in the Queensland Curtis LNG ("QCLNG") Common Facilities - a multibillion dollar investment opportunity," the sale flyer said.

The sale process is being run by Rothschild & Co and is due to be completed in 2020, the document showed.

Shell declined to comment on what it called market speculation.

The facilities in which it might sell a stake could fetch between $2 billion and $3 billion, two people familiar with the sale process said.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Paulina Duran in Sydney; Additional reporting by Ron Bousso in London; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Louise Heavens)

