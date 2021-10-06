Shell weighs investment in 150MW hydrogen facility in China

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L is considering investing in a 150 megawatt hydrogen electrolyser facility in China, CEO Ben van Beurden said on Wednesday.

"We are looking at a 150 megawatt electrolyser in China at this point in time... the focus is on heavy duty transport and industrial applications," van Beurden told the Energy Intelligence Forum online conference.

He added that hydrogen, which is seen as a key fuel in the world's transition to low-carbon energy, will not become a material market for at least another decade.

"Hydrogen is the favorite baby in the energy system, but let's bear in mind it is a baby. It is a very small component in a much larger system, but it does indeed have a lot of promise."

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)

