Shell Warns of Possible Energy Shortage in Europe Amid Supply Shocks

The British energy giant, Shell plc’s SHEL CEO, Wael Sawan, warned that an energy crisis may hit Europe as soon as next month. The warning reflects energy shortage concerns due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The conflict has rattled global commodity markets and disrupted energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. Sawan highlighted that energy security directly affects national security and that an adequate energy supply is extremely important.

Shell noted that it is working with governments to help them navigate the energy crisis. This includes efforts aimed at increasing storage and fuel purchases. According to Sawan, the ongoing conflict has already impacted jet fuel supplies, with diesel supplies expected to be under pressure next. He added that during the summer driving season, the Northern Hemisphere may witness a gasoline shortage due to the crisis.

The Strait of Hormuz, which is one of the most important global oil chokepoints, is responsible for nearly one-fifth of the world’s total oil and natural gas flows. Since the start of the conflict between Iran and the United States, oil flows through the Strait have been affected severely. Several other countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, have suffered damage that has affected their oil and gas production. As such, these disruptions have impacted several regions globally, initially affecting South Asia and later reaching Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia. According to Shell’s CEO, Europe is expected to bear the brunt of this crisis next.

Shell’s concerns regarding Europe’s energy crisis were seconded by Katherina Reiche, Germany's Federal Minister for Economic and Energy Affairs, who emphasized that the country’s decision to scale down nuclear energy was a significant error. She mentioned that increased gas imports via superchilled tankers from international suppliers would play an important role in addressing potential supply challenges. The conflict in the Middle East has caused benchmark oil prices to surge, with Brent crude above $100 per barrel.

SHEL’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

SHEL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Archrock Inc. AROC, Equinor ASA EQNR and Subsea7 S.A. SUBCY. While Archrock and Equinor sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Subsea7 carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States with a focus on midstream natural gas compression. It provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues. With natural gas playing an increasingly important role in the energy transition journey, AROC is expected to witness sustained demand for its services.

Equinor ASA is one of the leading integrated energy companies globally and a major supplier of natural gas in Europe. The recent conflict between the United States and Iran has resulted in a spike in gas prices and disrupted LNG supply, following damage to critical infrastructure in Qatar, tightening global LNG supply. This is expected to boost demand for Equinor’s gas exports to Europe, positioning the company to benefit from heightened prices. The company’s expansion in the renewable energy space positions it for long-term growth as more countries transition toward cleaner energy solutions to meet their climate goals.

Subsea7 helps build underwater oil and gas fields. It is a leading player in the global offshore energy industry, providing engineering, construction and related services at offshore oil and gas fields. The long-term outlook for energy demand remains positive, and Subsea7’s focus on cost-efficient deepwater projects strengthens the position of its subsea business.

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