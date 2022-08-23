SHEL

Shell, unions reach wage deal to end industrial action at Prelude FLNG

Sonali Paul Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Shell and unions said on Tuesday they have reached a wage deal at the Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility, clearing the way to end long-running industrial action and restart production at the site.

"Shell is pleased to confirm an in-principle Enterprise Agreement has been reached with the Australian Workers’ Union and Electrical Trades Union in relation to the Prelude FLNG facility," the company said in an emailed statement.

"The process to formally lift the work bans in place under the Protected Industrial Actions is expected to be completed shortly, which will enable the facility to commence the process to prepare for a hydrocarbon restart," it said.

