Shell, Trinidad's NGC awarded Venezuela license to develop offshore gas field

CARACAS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Shell PLC SHEL.L and Trinidad and Tobago's National Gas Company (NGC) were awarded a license by Venezuela on Thursday to develop the 4.2 trillion cubic feet (TCF) Dragon gas project and export its production to the Caribbean nation.

The flagship Dragon field, located in Venezuelan waters near the maritime border between the two countries, was put on the table by Venezuela's state company PDVSA about a decade ago when production tests were made and a gas line partially built. But it has not been commercially developed amid lack of partners, investment and, more recently, U.S. sanctions.

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera, writing by Marianna Parraga)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 371 7559; Reuters Messaging: @mariannaparraga))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.