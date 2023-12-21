News & Insights

SHEL

Shell, Trinidad's NGC awarded Venezuela license to develop offshore gas field

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

December 21, 2023 — 10:19 pm EST

Written by Vivian Sequera for Reuters ->

CARACAS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Shell PLC SHEL.L and Trinidad and Tobago's National Gas Company (NGC) were awarded a license by Venezuela on Thursday to develop the 4.2 trillion cubic feet (TCF) Dragon gas project and export its production to the Caribbean nation.

The flagship Dragon field, located in Venezuelan waters near the maritime border between the two countries, was put on the table by Venezuela's state company PDVSA about a decade ago when production tests were made and a gas line partially built. But it has not been commercially developed amid lack of partners, investment and, more recently, U.S. sanctions.

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

