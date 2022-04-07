Shell to write down up to $5 bln after Russia exit

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L said on Thursday it expects to write off $4 to $5 billion post-tax from the value of its assets in the first quarter of 2022 following its decision to exit Russia.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.