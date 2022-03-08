SHEL

Shell to withdraw from Russian oil and gas

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Shell plans to withdraw from Russian oil and gas and stop all spot purchases of Russian crude oil as a first immediate step, the British energy major announced on Tuesday.

March 8 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L plans to withdraw from Russian oil and gas and stop all spot purchases of Russian crude oil as a first immediate step, the British energy major announced on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHEL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters