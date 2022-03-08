Shell to withdraw from Russian oil and gas

March 8 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L plans to withdraw from Russian oil and gas and stop all spot purchases of Russian crude oil as a first immediate step, the British energy major announced on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.