Shell to update its U.S. health care options after Roe v. Wade

Shell PLC on Tuesday said it will update its health care options in the U.S. to ensure employees continue to have access to uninterrupted medical services.

“We are updating our national healthcare options to ensure access to a broad range of medical services, including those that require travel," the company said, when asked about changes in policy following the U.S. Supreme Court decision last week overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

The decision ended the Constitutional right for an abortion in the United States.

