Shell to supply Morocco with LNG in 12-year deal

Repeating to add media label

RABAT, July 14 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L will supply 0.5 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Morocco under a 12-year deal, the North African country's energy ministry said on Friday.

The deal was signed by Morocco's electricity and water utility ONEE and Shell, the ministry said in a statement, without disclosing the financial terms of the transaction.

The gas will be shipped in the first years from Spanish ports using a gas pipeline that links the two countries, until Morocco builds its own LNG terminals, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((ahmed.eljechtimi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.