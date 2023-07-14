News & Insights

Shell to supply Morocco with LNG in 12-year deal

July 14, 2023 — 02:13 pm EDT

Written by Ahmed Eljechtimi for Reuters ->

RABAT, July 14 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L will supply 0.5 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Morocco under a 12-year deal, the North African country's energy ministry said on Friday.

The deal was signed by Morocco's electricity and water utility ONEE and Shell, the ministry said in a statement, without disclosing the financial terms of the transaction.

The gas will be shipped in the first years from Spanish ports using a gas pipeline that links the two countries, until Morocco builds its own LNG terminals, the ministry said.

