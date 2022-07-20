Shell to stop paying Prelude LNG workers from Monday, after industrial action extended

MELBOURNE, July 20 (Reuters) - Shell Plc SHEL.L has told workers at its Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility it will stop paying them as of Monday if they are not on site, a Shell spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Shell was meeting with workers after their combined union, the Offshore Alliance, extended protected industrial action, which began 40 days ago, to Aug. 4, the spokesperson said.

Workers who remained on site but were involved in the industrial action would only be paid for periods when they worked, she said.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul, Editing by Louise Heavens)

