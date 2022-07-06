SHEL

Shell to start construction of renewable hydrogen plant in Netherlands

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

Shell Plc said on Wednesday it would start building a renewable hydrogen plant, which it said would be Europe's largest once its operational in 2025, in the port of Rotterdam.

The energy giant said, the 200 megawatt electrolyser, would produce up to 60,000 kilograms of renewable hydrogen per day.

