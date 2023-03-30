SHEL

Shell to split its global renewable power business - Bloomberg News

March 30, 2023 — 01:00 pm EDT

March 30 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L is splitting up its global renewable power business, which includes operations such as wind and solar within regional divisions of Shell Energy, a Bloomberg News report said on Thursday.

