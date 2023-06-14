Shell to sell its stake in Pakistan unit

Adds details

KARACHI, June 14 (Reuters) - Shell Pakistan SHEL.PSX on Wednesday said that parent Shell SHEL.L has notified it of the group's intent to sell its shareholding in the business.

Shell Petroleum Company (SPCo), the immediate parent company, owns 77% of the local operations, which suffered losses in 2022, due to exchange rates, the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee, and overdue receivables.

"... the Board of Directors of Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL), in a meeting of its Board held on June 14, 2023, have been notified by The Shell Petroleum Company Limited (SPCo) of its intent to sell its shareholding in SPL," SPL said in a notice to the stock exchange.

It is unclear how much of its stake SPCo is selling.

"This announcement does not impact SPL's current business operations, which continue," the notice said.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid Writing by Sakshi Dayal Editing by David Goodman and David Evans)

((Sakshi.Dayal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.