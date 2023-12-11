Shell to sell interests in two US renewable energy projects

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L said on Monday it will sell its interests in two U.S. renewable energy projects in Texas and Ohio through its units to InfraRed Capital Partners.

The oil giant will sell a 60% interest in Brazos Wind Holdings, Texas, and a 50% interest in Madison Fields, Ohio.

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru)

