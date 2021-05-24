Shell to sell interest in Deer Park refinery to partner Pemex

Adds Mexican president tweet, background

May 24 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L said it would sell its interest in the Deer Park Refinery joint venture to partner Petroleos Mexicanos PEMX.UL for about $596 million, the latest move by the European oil major to cut its global refining footprint.

Operated by Shell, the Deer Park complex in Texas includes a petrochemical complex and it also refines crude from Africa, South America and the United States. Shell said on Monday one of its units would continue to operate the chemicals facility adjacent to the refinery. (https://go.shell.com/2TebwgC)

The sale comes as Shell tries to shrink its refining and chemicals portfolio of 14 sites, as part of a broader shift by oil majors to reduce their hydrocarbon footprint.

In May, Shell had sold its 149,000 barrels per day Puget Sound refinery in Washington to U.S. refiner Hollyfrontier.

Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tweeted on Monday that with Pemex now controlling 100% shares in Deer Park, "the most important thing is that in 2023 we will be self-sufficient in gasoline and diesel."

"There will be no increases in fuel prices," Lopez Obrador added in his tweet.

