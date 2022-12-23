Shell to pay 15 mln euros in settlement over Nigerian oil spills

AMSTERDAM, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L will pay 15 million euros ($15.9 million) to communities in Nigeria that were affected by multiple oil pipeline leaks in the Niger Delta, the oil company on Friday said in a joint statement with the Dutch division of Friends of the Earth.

The compensation is the result of a Dutch court case brought by Friends of the Earth, in which Shell's Nigerian subsidiary last year was found to be responsible for the oil spills and was ordered to pay for damages to farmers.

($1 = 0.9422 euros)

