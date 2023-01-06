SHEL

Shell to pay $2 bln in EU and UK windfall tax in Q4

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 06, 2023 — 02:09 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L expects to pay about $2 billion in additional taxes in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to the European Union and British windfall taxes imposed on the energy sector.

Europe's largest oil and gas company also said in an update ahead of its full year results on Feb. 3 that its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production in the quarter will be hit by prolonged outages at two major plants in Australia.

