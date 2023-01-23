SHEL

Shell to offer additional gas delivery for Australian market in 2023

January 23, 2023 — 03:29 am EST

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Shell Plc SHEL.L said on Monday its QGC business, which develops methane reserves within Queensland, plans to offer additional gas for the Australian market, amounting to about 8 petajoules (PJ) for delivery in 2023.

Shell's offer comes after the Australian government passed legislations setting a price cap at A$12 per gigajoule (GJ) on natural gas for one year to help tame soaring gas prices.

