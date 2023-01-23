Shell to offer additional gas delivery for Australian market in 2023

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Shell Plc SHEL.L said on Monday its QGC business, which develops methane reserves within Queensland, plans to offer additional gas for the Australian market, amounting to about 8 petajoules (PJ) for delivery in 2023.

Shell's offer comes after the Australian government passed legislations setting a price cap at A$12 per gigajoule (GJ) on natural gas for one year to help tame soaring gas prices.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.