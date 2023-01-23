Shell to offer additional gas delivery for Australian customers in 2023

(Adds details on gas delivery, background)
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Shell Plc
The price cap provision, which met with fierce opposition
from suppliers in Australia's east coasts market including
global major Exxon Mobil Corp
Gas producers and analysts have warned that the new law will lead to market chaos, with producers already withholding supply offers while they assess its impact.
The volume is in addition to the 20 PJ gas offered domestically since December 2022, at or below A$12/GJ, of which over 13PJ has been contracted, Shell said.
Highlighting the need for a policy environment that encourages new supplies in "close proximity to the demand point", the company added, "squeezing gas from the north to the south is neither a sustainable nor an affordable way to supply customers in southern markets."
