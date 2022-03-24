SHEL

Shell to invest up to 25 bln pounds in UK's energy sector

Contributor
Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Shell will invest up to 25 billion pounds ($33 billion)into the energy system in Britain over the next decade, a senior executive at the oil major said, and over 75% of which will be funnelled into zero-carbon products and services.

March 24 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L will invest up to 25 billion pounds ($33 billion)into the energy system in Britain over the next decade, a senior executive at the oil major said, and over 75% of which will be funnelled into zero-carbon products and services.

Shell plans to invest between 20 billion pounds and 25 billion pounds, David Bunch, head of the company's UK operations, said on Wednesday in a post on networking site LinkedIn, and mentioned offshore wind, hydrogen and electric mobility as focus areas.

The investment plans come weeks after the British energy company said it would withdraw completely from any involvement in Russian hydrocarbons and exit all its Russian operations after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Last February, the company pledged to eliminate net carbon emissions by 2050, which included curbing emission through rapid growth of its low-carbon businesses like biofuels and hydrogen.

($1 = 0.7580 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHEL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters