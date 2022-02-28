SHEL

Shell to exit Russia operations after Ukraine invasion

Contributors
Ron Bousso Reuters
Shanima A Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Shell said on Monday it will exit all its Russian operations, including a joint venture at a major liquefied natural gas plant, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Adds details

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L said on Monday it will exit all its Russian operations, including a joint venture at a major liquefied natural gas plant, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The decision comes a day after rival BP BP.L abandoned its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in a move that could cost over $25 billion.

Shell will quit the flagship Sakhalin 2 LNG plant in which it holds a 27.5% stake, and which is 50% owned and operated by Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM.

The company also plans to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany, which it helped finance as a part of a consortium of companies.

Shell said the decision to quit the joint ventures in Russia will lead to impairments. Shell had around $3 billion in non-current assets in these ventures in Russia at the end of 2021, it said.

"We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression which threatens European security," Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Jan Harvey)

((Ron Bousso email: ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/ronbousso1 Tel.: +44 (0)207 542 2161 Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHEL BP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters