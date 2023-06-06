News & Insights

US Markets
SHEL

Shell to exit European home retail energy businesses

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

June 06, 2023 — 06:28 am EDT

Written by Ron Bousso for Reuters ->

By Ron Bousso

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L said on Tuesday that it had decided to exit its home retail energy businesses in Britain, Germany and the Netherlands due to their poor returns.

Shell launched a strategic review of its European retail businesses in January, citing "tough market conditions", shortly after CEO Wael Sawan took office.

"That review has now concluded and as a consequence, we intend to exit those businesses. A sales process is already underway, with the intent to reach an agreement with a potential buyer in the coming months," Shell said in a statement.

Reuters reported last month that three of Britain's largest power providers had expressed interest in acquiring Shell's UK retail business.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.