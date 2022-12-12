Shell to divest stake in Malaysia's Baram Delta for $475 mln

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Shell Plc SHEL.L said on Tuesday it will sell its stake in two offshore production sharing contracts in Malaysia's Baram Delta for $475 million to Petroleum Sarawak Exploration & Production Sdn Bhd.

Additional payments of up to $50 million will be paid between 2023 and 2024 contingent on commodity prices, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)

