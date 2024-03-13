News & Insights

SHEL

Shell to cut about 20% of jobs in deals team, Bloomberg News reports

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

March 13, 2024 — 06:22 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds details from the report in paragraph 2, company response in paragraphs 3-4 and background in paragraphs 5-6

March 13 (Reuters) - Oil major Shell SHEL.L is planning to cut at least 20% of jobs in its deals team, in an effort to reduce costs, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Staff in the division, which has several hundred employees handling mergers and acquisitions for Shell, were told that there would be a significant reduction in headcount, with further details to be communicated in April, the report said.

"Achieving those reductions will require portfolio high grading, new efficiencies and a leaner overall organisation."

The company had said in October it would let go around 15% of the workforce at its low-carbon solutions division and scale back its hydrogen business as part of the CEO's drive to boost profits.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.