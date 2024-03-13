Shell to cut about 20% of jobs in deals team, Bloomberg News reports

Adds details from the report in paragraph 2, company response in paragraphs 3-4 and background in paragraphs 5-6

March 13 (Reuters) - Oil major Shell SHEL.L is planning to cut at least 20% of jobs in its deals team, in an effort to reduce costs, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Staff in the division, which has several hundred employees handling mergers and acquisitions for Shell, were told that there would be a significant reduction in headcount, with further details to be communicated in April, the report said.

"Achieving those reductions will require portfolio high grading, new efficiencies and a leaner overall organisation."

The company had said in October it would let go around 15% of the workforce at its low-carbon solutions division and scale back its hydrogen business as part of the CEO's drive to boost profits.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.