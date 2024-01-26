Shell to convert German hydrocracker into base oils production site

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Shell Deutschland GmbH, Shell's SHEL.L German subsidiary, said on Friday it plans to convert its hydrocracker in Wesseling into a production site for Group III base oils as part of efforts to reduce its carbon emissions.

Base oils are used to produce high-quality lubricants such as engine and gear oils.

The company expects the move to reduce Shell's carbon emissions by around 620,000 tons annually, as a result of the base oil system's high level of electrification as well as the discontinuation of processing crude oil into fuels in Wesseling.

Shell's goal is to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Crude oil processing at the Wesseling site, which is part of Shell's Energy and Chemicals Park Rheinland near Cologne, will end in 2025 but will continue at its Godorf refinery, the company said.

The new production facility in Wesseling is expected to start operations in the second half of this decade. It will have a production capacity of around 300,000 tons per year, corresponding to around 9% of current EU requirements and 40% of German base oil requirements, the company said.

The Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rheinland, which includes both the Wesseling and Godorf sites, currently has a capacity of more than 17 million tons of crude oil per year, of which Wesseling produces 7.5 million tons.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Writing by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Rachel More)

((linda.pasquini@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7785261;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.