Shell to continue $7 bln buyback programme 'at pace'

Royal Dutch Shell said on Friday its $7 billion share buyback programme, of which $1.5 billion has been completed, will continue "at pace" despite a slowdown in fuel demand due to the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

