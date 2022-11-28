Commodities
SHEL

Shell to buy Danish firm Nature Energy for nearly $2 billion

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 28, 2022 — 12:02 pm EST

Written by Muhammed Husain for Reuters ->

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L said on Monday it would acquire Danish biogas producer Nature Energy for nearly $2 billion, as it looks to boost its low-carbon business amid growing interest in biogas.

Reuters had reported last month Shell was among a number of companies joining a second bidding round to acquire the Denmark-based company.

Nature Energy, which operates 12 biogas plants in Denmark and one in France and has others in the pipeline, confirmed the deal in a separate statement.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.