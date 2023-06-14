News & Insights

Shell to boost dividend and cut spending in new CEO plan

June 14, 2023

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L will increase its dividend by 15%, starting in the second quarter of the year, and will reduce capital spending as part of CEO Wael Sawan's efforts to regain investor confidence, the company said on Wednesday.

