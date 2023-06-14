Shell to boost dividend and cut spending in new CEO plan

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L will increase its dividend by 15%, starting in the second quarter of the year, and will reduce capital spending as part of CEO Wael Sawan's efforts to regain investor confidence, the company said on Wednesday.

The valuation gap https://tmsnrt.rs/3MXufFm

