Shell to begin turnaround at Corunna, Sarnia site -media

March 22 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L is scheduled on Tuesday to begin a major maintenance turnaround at its Corunna, Sarnia site in Canada, which is expected to take about two months to complete, according to a local media website.

Shell operates an 85,000 barrels per day refinery at Corunna.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

