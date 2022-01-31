Shell to begin trading under simpler, single-line share structure

Oil major Shell said it would begin trading with a single line of shares on Monday, confirming the assimilation of its A and B shares over the weekend as part of plans to simplify its dual share structure.

The group, which ditched "Royal Dutch" from its name earlier this month after moving its head office to Britain from the Netherlands, said its shares would start dealings on Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

