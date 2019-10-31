Shell third-quarter profits drop, exceeds forecast thanks to strong trading

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L reported a 15% drop in third-quarter profit to $4.8 billion on lower oil and gas prices, but still exceeded forecasts thanks to strong trading.

The result compared with a profit forecast of $3.91 billion, according to a company-provided survey of analysts.

