Shell third-quarter profits drop, exceeds forecast thanks to strong trading

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L reported a 15% drop in third-quarter profit to $4.8 billion on lower oil and gas prices, but still exceeded forecasts thanks to strong trading.

The result compared with a profit forecast of $3.91 billion, according to a company-provided survey of analysts.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso Editing by David Goodman)

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

