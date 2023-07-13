News & Insights

World Markets
SHEL

Shell suspends loadings of Nigeria's Forcados crude oil

Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

July 13, 2023 — 03:10 pm EDT

Written by Libby George, Noah Browning, MacDonald Dzirutwe for Reuters ->

Recasts with Shell

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Shell has suspended loadings of Nigeria's Forcados crude oil due to a potential leak at the export terminal, a spokesperson for its local subsidiary, SPDC, said on Thursday.

Sources had told Reuters that exports of the grade, which was scheduled to ship 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July, were halted on Wednesday evening after workers saw fumes near the single buoy mooring that was loading oil onto a vessel.

"The SPDC ... can confirm that injections into the Forcados Oil Terminal were curtailed on Wednesday 12 July 2023, following the report of some sheen in the mooring vicinity," a spokesperson said when contacted by Reuters.

SPDC said investigations were under way.

(Reporting By Libby George and Noah Browning in London and MacDonald Dzirutwe in Lagos; editing by David Evans and Sandra Maler)

((Libby.George@thomsonreuters.com; +44 07527 061331; Reuters Messaging: libby.george@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.