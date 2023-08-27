Shell starts production at Malaysia's Timi gas field

SINGAPORE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L started production at the Timi gas field in Sarawak in eastern Malaysia, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The gas field, which was discovered in 2018, is majority-owned and operated by Shell, with state-owned Petronas Carigali and Brunei Energy Exploration.

It can produce up to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, Shell said, adding it would evacuate its gas through a new 80 kilometres (km) pipeline.

"This unmanned platform is also more cost efficient, as a result of it being around 60% lighter in weight," Shell said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan)

((Sudarshan.Varadhan@thomsonreuters.com; +919810393152; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sudvaradhan @sudvaradhan;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.