Shell starts production at Malaysia's Timi gas field

Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

August 27, 2023 — 10:56 pm EDT

Written by Sudarshan Varadhan for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L started production at the Timi gas field in Sarawak in eastern Malaysia, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The gas field, which was discovered in 2018, is majority-owned and operated by Shell, with state-owned Petronas Carigali and Brunei Energy Exploration.

It can produce up to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, Shell said, adding it would evacuate its gas through a new 80 kilometres (km) pipeline.

"This unmanned platform is also more cost efficient, as a result of it being around 60% lighter in weight," Shell said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan)

