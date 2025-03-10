Shell Starts Oil Production From Gumusut-Kakap Phase 4 Project

Shell plc SHEL, one of the largest oil and gas supermajors, has announced the commencement of the first oil production from the Phase 4 expansion of its deepwater Gumusut-Kakap-Geronggong-Jagus East offshore project in Malaysia. This breakthrough highlights SHEL's continued commitment to bolstering upstream operations, particularly in deepwater oil exploration, as it adapts to the evolving global energy landscape.

The Gumusut-Kakap project, located off the coast of Sabah, Malaysia, represents one of SHEL’s most ambitious and successful offshore ventures. The recently launched Phase 4 is set to further solidify the company’s position in Malaysia’s rapidly growing offshore oil industry. For SHEL, this development is a key part of its broader strategy to boost output and support global energy demands.

SHEL’s Strategic Development With Advanced Technology

Sabah Shell Petroleum Company Ltd, a subsidiary of London-based integrated oil and gas company, operates the Gumusut-Kakap Semi-submersible Floating Production System (“FPSO”), which is designed to efficiently manage oil production in deepwater environments. The Phase 4 expansion involves a subsea tie-back of those spans across the Malaysia-Brunei border and includes the drilling of three new producer wells and one water injection well.

The deepwater site itself is located at an impressive depth of 1,200 meters, highlighting the technical sophistication and challenges involved in the project. The Gumusut-Kakap field first began production in 2014, making it SHEL’s first deepwater project in Malaysia and a pioneering venture in the region. Since then, it has become a cornerstone of the company’s operations in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Phase 4 development’s contributions to global energy production are significant as SHEL continues to expand its portfolio of upstream projects. This expansion is in line with the company’s strategic goals for 2023-2025, which include bringing several major upstream projects online. By 2025, SHEL anticipates a peak production of an additional 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from these new developments.

SHEL’s Resilient Commitment to Oil and Gas Production

Despite global calls for a transition to renewable energy, SHEL’s recent strategy indicates a more balanced approach. CEO Wael Sawan has firmly stated that reducing global oil and gas production is both irresponsible and dangerous, particularly given the current global energy needs. SHEL’s decision to continue investing in oil and gas while also selectively increasing its stake in renewable energy demonstrates adaptability in a time of shifting energy priorities.

This commitment to expanding its oil and gas capabilities is seen in other recent production milestones. Earlier this year, SHEL launched commercial production at the Whale field in the Gulf of Mexico, targeting peak output levels of 100,000 barrels daily. Additionally, the company resumed oil and gas production at the Penguins field in the UK North Sea, where a new FPSO facility has replaced the aging Brent Charlie platform, which ceased operations in 2021.

The Gumusut-Kakap Phase 4 expansion is not only an impressive technical achievement but also a testament to SHEL’s strategy of enhancing its global production capacity while addressing the world’s ongoing energy needs. By continuing to invest in offshore oil operations, SHEL positions itself as a leader in meeting the world’s growing demand for energy resources while balancing investments in the future of renewable energy.

In conclusion, SHEL’s successful commencement of Phase 4 production from the Gumusut-Kakap offshore oil project marks a significant step forward for both the company and the global energy market. As one of the world’s leading energy companies, SHEL’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of deepwater oil production while continuing to adapt to an evolving energy landscape highlights its strategic focus on growth, innovation and sustainability.

