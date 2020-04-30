Shell slashes dividend for first time since 1940s

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Royal Dutch Shell cut its dividend for the first time in 80 years on Wednesday after a sharp drop in profit as global oil demand collapsed due to coronavirus.

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell RDSa. cut its dividend for the first time in 80 years on Wednesday after a sharp drop in profit as global oil demand collapsed due to coronavirus.

"Given the continued deterioration in the macroeconomic outlook and the significant mid and long-term uncertainty, we are taking further prudent steps to bolster our resilience, underpin the strength of our balance sheet and support the long-term value creation of Shell," Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla Editing by David Goodman )

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More