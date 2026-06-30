Shell Signs New Engineering Framework Agreement With Chiyoda

Shell plc SHEL has reinforced its long-standing collaboration with Chiyoda Corporation by signing a new Enterprise Framework Agreement, positioning the Japanese engineering leader as a partner for future engineering and procurement support across global energy projects. The agreement reflects Shell’s focus on improving project execution, accelerating development timelines and increasing flexibility as global energy investments evolve.

Built on more than five decades of cooperation, the partnership combines Shell’s global energy portfolio with Chiyoda’s expertise in engineering, procurement and project management. This framework is designed to support complex developments across LNG, conventional energy and low-carbon sectors while improving cost efficiency and execution certainty.

Streamlined Global Engineering Collaboration

The agreement allows its subsidiary, Shell Global Solutions International, to engage Chiyoda quickly whenever engineering and procurement services are required. Instead of negotiating separate contracts for each project, Shell can activate support through a pre-established structure.

This significantly reduces administrative lead time and enables faster mobilization of engineering teams, which is particularly important for large-scale international projects with tight development schedules. It also ensures consistent engineering standards across different regions and projects.

Decades of Proven Partnership

Shell, the UK-based integrated energy company, and Chiyoda’s relationship spans over 50 years and includes participation in major global energy developments. This long history has helped both organizations develop aligned engineering practices, shared methodologies and efficient project execution models.

Their established working relationship reduces project risk by enabling smoother coordination from early planning through to final delivery, an increasingly important advantage as energy projects grow in technical complexity.

Improved Project Execution and Integration

The framework enhances coordination between engineering, procurement and project teams. Earlier engagement allows technical decisions, procurement planning and design activities to progress in parallel, improving communication and reducing delays.

By integrating workflows more effectively, the partnership improves schedule predictability, strengthens cost control and supports more reliable project delivery outcomes.

Supporting Complex Global Energy Infrastructure

Chiyoda, a major Japanese integrated engineering firm headquartered in Yokohama, brings extensive experience in delivering large-scale energy infrastructure, including LNG facilities, petrochemical plants, refineries, hydrogen systems and carbon capture projects. Its services cover engineering design, procurement, construction planning, project controls and commissioning support.

This aligns with Shell’s diversified global portfolio, which spans LNG expansion, upstream and downstream operations, renewable energy investments and emerging low-carbon technologies.

Greater Flexibility for Future Investments

The agreement provides Shell with faster access to engineering capacity as new investment opportunities arise. This flexibility is essential in a rapidly changing energy market where companies must respond quickly to shifting demand, regulatory changes and evolving project priorities.

Whether for LNG, offshore developments, hydrogen or carbon capture projects, the framework enables quicker project initiation without delays caused by standalone contracting processes.

Cost Efficiency and Schedule Confidence

Earlier engineering involvement helps identify technical challenges sooner and allows procurement planning to begin earlier in the project lifecycle. This improves risk management and reduces the likelihood of costly delays during construction.

Better alignment between engineering and procurement also enhances supplier coordination and optimizes material delivery schedules, contributing to stronger overall project economics and execution reliability.

Chiyoda’s Expanding Global Role

The Shell agreement further strengthens Chiyoda’s position as a leading international engineering contractor. The company continues to support major energy developments worldwide and emphasizes early-stage collaboration to optimize project design, efficiency and sustainability outcomes.

The selection by QatarEnergy for Front-End Engineering Design work on the North Field West LNG onshore facilities in Ras Laffan highlights its continued strength in large-scale LNG infrastructure development.

Strategic Outlook for Shell

The strengthened partnership supports Shell’s broader strategy of improving capital efficiency and project execution performance across its global operations. By leveraging Chiyoda’s engineering and procurement capabilities through a structured framework, Shell can initiate projects more quickly, improve coordination and maintain greater control over delivery timelines.

This agreement reflects how long-term strategic partnerships continue to shape the future of global energy development, enabling both companies to deliver increasingly complex projects with improved efficiency, reliability and technical excellence.

SHEL's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, SHEL has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Delek US Holdings DK and Crescent Energy Company CRGY, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Phillips 66 PSX, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can seethe complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Delek US is valued at $2.93 billion. It is a U.S.-based downstream energy company that focuses on refining crude oil and distributing petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, TN, Delek US operates through two main segments: refining and logistics.

Crescent Energy is valued at $3.34 billion. It is an independent U.S. energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Crescent Energy operates primarily in the Eagle Ford, Permian and Uinta basins.

Phillips 66 is valued at $68.82 billion. It is a diversified energy company that refines crude oil, markets petroleum products, and operates midstream, chemicals, and renewable fuels businesses. Phillips 66 operates across the United States and internationally.

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