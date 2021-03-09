Shell signs deal to sell onshore assets for up to $926 mln

CAIRO, March 9 (Reuters) - Shell Egypt RDSa.L has entered into an agreement to sell upstream assets in Egypt's Western Desert to Cheiron Petroleum Corporation and Cairn Energy CNE.L for up to $926 mln, the company said on Tuesday.

The deal is subject to government and regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021, the statement said.

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by Louise Heavens)

