Shell shuts unit at Pernis oil refinery after crude spill

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L said on Monday it had shut a unit at its Pernis oil refinery in the Netherlands after a crude spill a day earlier.

Shell did not specify the unit concerned, but industry monitor Genscape said the 200,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude unit (CD6) was shut on Monday morning.

Genscape said one of the furnace stacks of the cogeneration unit was also shut on Monday morning.

Shell did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The refinery is Europe's largest and has a capacity to process 404,000 bpd of crude.

