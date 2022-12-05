US Markets
SHEL

Shell shuts Norco, Louisiana, chemical unit for substation work -sources

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 05, 2022 — 02:02 pm EST

Written by Erwin Seba for Reuters ->

By Erwin Seba

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Shell Plc SHEL.L shut the GO-1 olefins unit in the chemical plant at its Norco, Louisiana, refining and chemical plant complex, said people familiar with plant operations on Monday.

The GO-1 unit shutdown will allow power provider Entergy ETR.Nto make repairs beginning on Wednesday to a substation, according to a notice Shell made to nearby residents. The repairs will take 24 to 48 hours to complete.

GO-1 produces ethylene for sale into the market and for further processing at Shell’s nearby Geismar, Louisiana chemical plant.

The Norco complex houses a 236,721 barrel-per-day (bpd) crude oil refinery.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Mark Porter and Marguerita Choy)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL
ETR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.